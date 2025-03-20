FBI agent arrested for leaking classified information

In the United States, an FBI agent who had previously criticized the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been arrested on charges of leaking classified information.

According to the indictment, Jonathan Buma, who had worked for the FBI for approximately 15 years, printed out about 130 classified documents and shared this information with others, despite clear warnings that the materials needed to be protected.

The draft of a book Buma wrote about his career allegedly contained details about the FBI's investigations into a foreign country's weapons of mass destruction program, which he shared via email with "partners."

Buma was arrested on March 17 at New York's John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport while preparing to board a flight abroad.

After his preliminary hearing, Buma was released and reportedly denied the charges.

Buma was known for publicly expressing his criticism of the FBI's handling of certain investigations to the media, government agencies, and Congress.