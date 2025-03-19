PROTESTERS RALLY OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE AGAINST ISRAELS GAZA ASSAULT

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the White House on Tuesday to protest Israel's renewed assault on Gaza and called for an end to US military aid to Israel.

Wearing keffiyehs and carrying Palestinian flags, they chanted "Arms embargo now!" and "End this occupation now!" as they demanded action from the Trump administration.

Some carried banners saying "End all US aid to Israel," "Free Palestine," "Release Mahmoud Khalil" and "US bombs are making doctors in Gaza do amputations without anesthesia."

The Israeli army pounded the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing more than 400 people and injuring hundreds of others, breaking a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas that took effect on Jan. 19, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Images showed that most of the victims were civilians, including women and children, whose homes were bombed.

More than 48,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught in Gaza since October 2023.



