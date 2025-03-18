Indonesia urges UN Security Council to take action against Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza

The destroyed shelter of a Palestinian family inside Al Tabien school following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, 18 March 2025. (IHA Photo)

Indonesia on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council and the international community to take action against Israel's renewed attacks on Gaza and to restore the ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties.

In a statement on X, the Foreign Ministry said that Jakarta the attacks constitute "a series of Israeli's continued provocations that threaten the ceasefire and undermine prospects for a peaceful negotiation toward a Two-State Solution."

This came after Israel launched a new wave of devastating airstrikes that have killed more than 400 Palestinians, including many women and children.

Jakarta also said that stopping "Israel's illegal occupation is the only path to achieving a just and lasting peace in the region."

The Israeli army pounded the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing at least 404 people and injuring hundreds of others, breaking the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas that took effect on Jan. 19, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Images from Gaza showed that the majority of the victims were civilians, including women and children, whose homes were bombed during the night.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.