Türkiye wins 6 medals at women’s world boxing championship

Türkiye won a total of 6 medals, including 1 gold, at the Women's World Boxing Championship held in Serbia. The championship took place at the Cair Sports Center in Niš, where Türkiye competed in all 12 weight categories and earned a place on the podium in 6 of them, securing 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

The gold medal was brought to Türkiye by Olympic, World, and European champion Busenaz Sürmeneli in the 66 kg category.

In addition, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu won silver in the 52 kg category, Hatice Akbaş took silver in the 54 kg category, and Büşra Işıldar earned silver in the 81 kg category. Esra Yıldız Kahraman won bronze in the 57 kg category, and Elif Güner secured bronze in the +81 kg category.

41ST MEDAL ACHIEVED IN SERBIA

Türkiye, one of the most successful countries in the Women's World Boxing Championship held since 2001, reached a total of 41 medals. With the medals won in Serbia, Türkiye has now accumulated 12 gold, 11 silver, and 18 bronze medals in the history of the championship.

In the all-time medal ranking, Türkiye ranks 4th, behind Russia, China, and India.

MINISTER BAK CONGRATULATES NATIONAL BOXERS

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak congratulated the successful athletes at the Women's World Boxing Championship held in Serbia. In his message, Minister Bak expressed:

"Our national boxers who fought in the final matches of the Women's World Boxing Championship in Niš, Serbia, made us proud. We all witnessed our athletes' determination to win in the finals we eagerly followed. I congratulate Busenaz Sürmeneli, who won the gold medal in the 66 kg category. I also congratulate Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, who won silver in the 52 kg category, Hatice Akbaş, who won silver in the 54 kg category, and Büşra Işıldar, who earned silver in the 81 kg category. I thank our national athletes, coaches, managers, and clubs who contributed to these victories."