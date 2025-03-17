MAN SET ON FIRE IN NEW YORKS TIMES SQUARE, SUSPECT SOUGHT

A person was set on fire by an unidentified attacker in New York City's famous Times Square. Authorities stated that the 45-year-old victim was hospitalized, and their condition is stable. The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the man, engulfed in flames, ran about 30 meters before a bystander used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

SUSPECT STILL SOUGHT

Police have not yet determined whether the attack was random or targeted. An investigation has been launched to catch the suspect, who fled the scene. Crime scene investigators revealed that the victim had been doused with an accelerant from a Patron tequila bottle before being set on fire.

SECURITY CONCERNS IGNITE IN NEW YORK

The attack has reignited security concerns among New Yorkers. Residents, particularly in the early morning hours, have expressed that police presence is inadequate, urging authorities to enhance security measures.

The incident is reminiscent of a similar attack three months ago in the subway, where 57-year-old Debrina Kawam was set on fire by an attacker and died. The perpetrator, Sebastian Zapeta, was caught at the scene and arrested on charges of murder and arson.

Despite Mayor Eric Adams claiming a decrease in crime rates in the city, public safety concerns continue. Street safety is expected to be one of the main topics in the upcoming mayoral elections.