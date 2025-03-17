Israeli airstrikes kill 2 civilians, injure 19 in southern Syria

Israeli warplanes killed two civilians and wounded 19 others in airstrikes on the southern Syrian city of Daraa late Monday, according to Syria's official SANA news agency.

"Israeli occupation aircraft launched airstrikes targeting the vicinity of Daraa," the agency said on X.

A follow-up statement confirmed the casualties, adding that "two civilians were martyred and 19 others injured with varying degrees of wounds" from the raids.

The Daraa Governorate, in a post on its Telegram channel, said the Israeli strikes targeted "housing in the city of Izra and Regiment 175 with several hits."