Fisherman, lost at sea for 95 days, survives by eating turtle, bird

Peruvian fisherman Maximo Napa, who spent 95 days lost in the Pacific Ocean before being rescued by an Ecuadorian fishing patrol, speaks to media in Paita (REUTERS)

On December 7, Maximo Napa set out on a two-week sea journey but deviated from his course after encountering a storm.

Although his family noticed he was missing and began search efforts, Peruvian sea patrols were unable to find him. The fisherman, who was dragged 680 miles (1,094 km), was found in critical condition by Ecuadorian sea patrols on Wednesday.

After being rescued, Napa shared an emotional moment with his brother and said, "I didn't want to die."

Napa, who mentioned that the last thing he ate was a turtle, explained that he survived by collecting rainwater to drink and spent the last 15 days without eating anything.

HIS FAMILY NEVER GAVE UP HOPE



Napa, expressing that he thought about his granddaughter and mother, said, "I'm grateful to God for giving me a second chance." His mother, Elena Castro, admitted that she fell into despair during the days she had no news from her son.

"I prayed to God, 'Whether he's alive or dead, bring him back to me,'" said mother Castro, adding that her daughters never lost hope.

After undergoing medical checks in Paita, a city near the Ecuadorian border, Napa will be transferred to Peru's capital, Lima.

"IT'S LIKE HE'S BEEN REBORN"



Napa's niece, Leyla Torres Napa, shared that the family couldn't celebrate Napa's birthday when he went missing at sea, and they are planning a special celebration for him.

"That day, he could only eat a small cookie at sea. Now, we will celebrate his birthday properly."




















