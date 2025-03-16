News World Putin ally threatens war with NATO over Ukraine peacekeepers

DPA WORLD Published March 16,2025

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday threatened to go to war against NATO if European countries stick to their plans to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine.



French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer "are playing dumb," Medvedev, who is the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, wrote on X.



"Time and again they are told that peacekeepers must be from non-NATO states," he wrote.



"You want to give military aid to the neo-Nazis in Kyiv. That means war with NATO. Consult with [US President Donald] Trump, scumbags," he added.



Starmer has suggested establishing a "coalition of the willing" to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine to secure an eventual ceasefire.



Medvedev, who was considered a liberal politician during his time in office from 2008-12, has repeatedly made headlines since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine with sharp threats such as the use of nuclear weapons against the West.











