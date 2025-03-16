MASSIVE FIRE ERUPTS NEAR SYRIAS ALEPPO AIRPORT

A massive fire broke out Saturday in vehicles carrying petroleum products near the Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria, just as authorities announced its reopening.

The Syrian Civil Defense reported on X that its teams were working to contain the fire, which erupted in fuel transport vehicles near a gas station along the Aleppo International Airport road.

A video posted by the group described the fire as "major," but the cause remained unknown as of 2000GMT.

The Civil Defense later announced on X that its firefighting teams extinguished a fire in three fuel transport vehicles near the airport.

The statement noted that the fire caused significant damage to the vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

The incident happened shortly after Syria's Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the Aleppo International Airport would resume operations Tuesday, following a three-month closure.

The airport was shut down in late November after opposition forces seized control, prompting the Assad regime to suspend flights amid intensifying conflict.

The closure was part of the broader collapse of Bashar al-Assad's rule, culminating in his flight to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's decades-long grip on power.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led opposition forces in ousting Assad, was declared Syria's president Jan. 29.







