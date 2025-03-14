WFP to cut aid for a million people in Myanmar if urgent help not provided

The World Food Programme (WFP) announced Friday that it will be forced to cut aid for approximately one million people in Myanmar by April due to a lack of sufficient funding to maintain its operations.

These aid cuts come amid escalating conflict, displacement, and access restrictions that have significantly increased the demand for food assistance. If additional funding is not received, the program will only be able to assist 35,000 of the most vulnerable individuals, a WFP statement said.

The UN had earlier reported that a third of Myanmar's population is facing acute food insecurity and that the ongoing crisis has left over 19.9 million people in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

"The impending cuts will have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable communities across the country, many of whom depend entirely on WFP's support to survive," said Michael Dunford, WFP's representative and country director in Myanmar.

"WFP remains steadfast in its commitment to support the people of Myanmar, but more immediate funding is crucial to continue reaching those in need."

The WFP requires approximately $60 million to continue its operations in Myanmar for 2025.

The aid cuts will also affect nearly 100,000 internally displaced people in central Rakhine, including Rohingya communities in camps, who will have no access to food without assistance, WFP warned.

The organization also expressed grave concern about the upcoming lean season, which lasts from July to September and sees the most severe food shortages. WFP's contingency plans aim to prioritize life-saving support for 300,000 people who would otherwise be unable to access food during this period.

Myanmar has been in a state of civil conflict since a 2021 coup ousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, exacerbating the country's humanitarian crisis.