Saudi crown prince, Russian president discuss Ukraine crisis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday discussed the developments of the Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as part of the kingdom's ongoing efforts to resolve the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv conflict, according to local media.

The conversation was held over the phone, which came after a meeting in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah earlier this week between Ukrainian and US officials aimed at ending the Moscow-Kyiv war, according to Saudi Press Agency SPA.

SPA reported that bin Salman reviewed with Putin "the existing areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop them, as well as efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis."

The crown prince emphasized the kingdom's "commitment to making every effort to facilitate dialogue and to reach a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Putin renewed "his appreciation and gratitude for Saudi Arabia's constructive efforts," according to the same source.

In a separate statement, the Kremlin said that during their phone conversation Thursday night, Putin extended his congratulations to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, conveying his best wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

"Key issues of Russian-Saudi cooperation within the OPEC+ framework were discussed, with both sides emphasizing the vital role of this unique format in ensuring global oil market stability and maintaining a balance between supply and demand in the interests of both producers and consumers," the statement read.

According to the Kremlin, Russia and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to adhering to OPEC+ agreements.

Given the recent international diplomatic engagements in Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman underscored the importance of resolving the Ukraine crisis and expressed his willingness to continue facilitating efforts to normalize Russia-US relations, the statement added.

"In turn, President Putin expressed his appreciation for Saudi Arabia's mediation efforts and, in particular, thanked Riyadh for providing favorable conditions for the Feb.18 talks between Russian and US representatives," the Kremlin noted.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the high level of Russian-Saudi cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to its continued development in a friendly and constructive manner.

On Tuesday, bin Salman met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where they held an official discussion.

The meeting between bin Salman and Zelenskyy coincided with the launch of the US-Ukrainian talks in Jeddah aimed at discussing a potential ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Following the talks, Saudi state media reported that Ukraine had agreed to a US proposal for a month-long ceasefire with Russia. However, Zelenskyy expressed doubts on Thursday about Putin's commitment to such an agreement.

On Thursday, Putin stated that Russia was willing to consider ceasefire proposals, provided they guarantee long-term peace and address the issues that led to the crisis.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine. Moscow demands Kyiv abandon aspirations to join Western military alliances as a condition for peace, a stance Ukraine views as "interference" in its sovereignty.