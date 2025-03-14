CHINA, IRAN, RUSSIA KICK OFF TALKS IN BEIJING OVER IRANS NUCLEAR ISSUES

Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia and China gathered in Beijing on Friday for talks on Tehran's nuclear issues, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported, days after Iran rejected U.S. "orders" to resume dialogue over the Iranian nuclear programme.

In 2015, Iran reached a deal with the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany and agreed to limit its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. But in 2018, Donald Trump, a year into his first term at the White House, pulled out of the pact.

Last week, Trump said he had sent a letter to the Iranian leadership suggesting talks with the Islamic Republic, which the West fears is rapidly approaching the capability to make atomic weapons. But Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he would not negotiate with the U.S. while being "threatened" and that Iran would not bow to U.S. "orders" to talk.