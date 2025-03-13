UK RESCINDS RUSSIAN DIPLOMATS ACCREDITATION IN RESPONSE TO EXPULSIONS

The UK rescinded a Russian diplomat's accreditation Wednesday in retaliation for Russia's expulsion of a British diplomat and diplomatic spouse, accusing Moscow of attempting to force the closure of its embassy.

"During the past twelve months, Russia has pursued an increasingly aggressive and coordinated campaign of harassment against British diplomats, pumping out malicious and completely baseless accusations about their work," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement announcing the decision.

"Russia's expulsion this week of a British diplomat and diplomatic spouse is yet another escalation.

'The accusations made against these individuals are entirely false, fabricated in order to justify their increasing harassment of UK diplomats," the statement said.

"It is clear that the Russian state is actively seeking to drive the British Embassy in Moscow towards closure and has no regard for the dangerous escalatory impact of this," it added.

Noting that the UK had taken reciprocal action by immediately revoking the accreditation of a Russian diplomat and a diplomatic spouse, the statement noted: "We do not take this decision lightly, but we have always made clear to Russia that if they escalate, we will take reciprocal action."

"The depths to which Russia sinks can only be met through strength."

Stressing that despite the tensions and difficult bilateral relations with Russia, the UK government believes it is important to maintain diplomatic channels of communication and relevant diplomatic missions, the statement said it is "deeply disappointing" that this is continually made more difficult by Moscow's actions.

"We have drawn a line under this incident and demand Russia do the same. Any further action taken by Russia will be considered an escalation and responded to accordingly," it added.

Russia said Monday that it stripped the accreditation of two British diplomats in the country over alleged intelligence activities.

The situation regarding the two diplomats was uncovered during counterintelligence efforts, according to a statement by the country's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Both persons "intentionally provided false information when receiving permission to enter our country, thereby violating Russian law," the statement said.

Last year, Russia also revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats on suspicion of spying and posing a threat to the country's security.





