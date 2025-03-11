Turkish Airlines aims to integrate Africa with world

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines aims to integrate Africa with the world by expanding its already large flight network on the continent.

Since its first flight to Africa in 1956, Turkish Airlines established 51 destinations in 39 African countries so far. The flight network's expansion, one of the largest in the region, is a part of the airline's "2033 Strategy" plan.

The airline's journey to Africa started in Cairo, Egypt almost 70 years ago. Turkish Airlines plans to bring larger prominence to the continent in global aviation with its strategy plan and investments.

Africa is increasingly becoming more significant than ever before, with its unique cultural heritage, fast-growing economies, and strategic location, while Turkish Airlines serves as a bridge connecting the continent to Europe and the US.

The airline supports the continent's aviation infrastructure, tourism, and trade through various investments, hence directly contributing to the economic development in the region.

Turkish Airlines launched flights to the Gambian capital Banjul in November 2018, a crucial step in integrating the West African country. Banjul is a significant port city in the region and one of the most important centers of trade and tourism in the Gambia.

Connecting Banjul to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East via Istanbul contributed to the Gambia's economic activity and accelerated the country's integration efforts with the rest of the world. The Gambia is able to build stronger ties with other countries in Africa and the world by expanding its trade volumes.

Türkiye's developing diplomatic and economic relations with Africa are further solidified with Turkish Airlines' widening flight network in the region.

The flag carrier's flights to Banjul make the Gambia one of Africa's gateways to the world and offer great opportunities for the country's future development.