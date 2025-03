Russia must say 'very clearly' wants peace in Ukraine: Zelensky chief of staff

The Ukrainian presidency's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday that Russia must show "very clearly" it wants peace in Ukraine following talks with the US in Saudi Arabia.

"Russia needs to say, very clearly, they want peace or not, they want to end this war, which they started or no," Yermak told reporters on the sidelines of the meetings in Jeddah, "Today, we demonstrated to all the world that we wanted peace," he added.