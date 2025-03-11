Oil tanker and cargo ship collide in North Sea

A collision occurred between an oil tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) announced that a fire broke out on both the oil tanker and the cargo ship off the coast of East Yorkshire.

The statement mentioned that four lifeboats were dispatched to the accident site, and reports indicated that several people had abandoned the ships.

The Coast Guard also confirmed that an "emergency" response was coordinated following the collision alert, which was raised at 09:48 local time. Lifeboats, firefighting teams, and rescue helicopters were sent to the area.