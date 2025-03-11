Musk says X outage caused by cyberattack from Ukraine-area IP addresses

This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) displayed on a smartphone in Brussels on September 27, 2024. (AFP Photo)

US billionaire Elon Musk said Monday that a "massive cyberattack" on X, formerly known as Twitter, originated from the Ukraine region as users worldwide experienced major disruptions.

"We are not sure what exactly happened. But there was a massive cyberattack to try and bring down X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area," Musk said during an interview with Fox News.

Users started to report outages around 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time (0930 GMT), and while X was able to briefly restore service to most users just after an hour later, reports surged roughly three hours later, according to the DownDetector website.

X continues to be plagued by myriad problems including pages refusing to load, and timelines failing to reload.

The source of the hack remains unknown.