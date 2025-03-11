News World Israeli military says it struck targets in Syria

Israel's military said on Tuesday that its warplanes struck southern Syria overnight, targeting air defence systems and other military sites in the latest attack on the neighbouring country.

The Israeli Air Force once again attacked targets in the south of neighbouring Syria, the military said in a statement on Tuesday morning.



Fighter jets attacked radar systems, command centres and weapons depots during the night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.



The IDF said the targets posed a threat to Israel and its military, and the strikes were carried out to eliminate "future threats."



The Israeli army has significantly expanded its military activities on Syrian territory since the fall of ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.



The Israeli army moved troops into a demilitarized buffer zone between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and neighbouring Syria, including on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.



Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa and his interim government have called for Israel's immediate withdrawal from Syrian territories.



The advance into Syrian territory has also met with international criticism.



The Golan Heights are a strategically important rocky plateau, about 60 kilometres long and 25 kilometres wide. It was captured by Israel in 1967 and annexed in 1981. However, this was not recognized internationally.











