Europe should be ready defend itself without US: Czech president

Europe should be ready defend itself without the US, the Czech president said on Monday, public broadcaster Radio Prague reported.

Making remarks following high-level political consultations on defense and security issues at the Prague Castle, Peter Pavel stressed that it is necessary to prepare for a scenario in which Europe or part of Europe will need to fend for itself.

Given the changes in the US position on a number of important issues, it is imperative to attach even more importance to the Czech Republic's own defense capabilities, as well as those of the EU and Europe, he added.

The Czech Republic will continue to support peace efforts for Ukraine, but a peace deal must not be a reward for the aggressor, Pavel emphasized.

His remarks come as US President Donald Trump, who took charge in January, has pushed talks to end the three-year-long war in Ukraine. In contrast, the administration of Joe Biden had led a western effort to isolate Russia through sanctions and aided Ukraine.



