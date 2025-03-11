Chinese researchers reveal methane may help in ozone layer recovery

Chinese researchers have discovered that rising methane emissions could unexpectedly have a positive effect on the future recovery of ozone, offering new insights into climate governance.

The findings by Chinese researchers from Beijing Normal University were recently published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, Xinhua News reported on Tuesday.

The ozone layer serves as Earth's protective barrier, shielding us from harmful ultraviolet radiation.

Although international efforts have helped to reduce ozone-depleting substances, the future recovery of the ozone layer is now uncertain due to global warming and human activities.

The research underscores methane's dual role in ozone recovery. Methane is a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, but it also engages in complex chemical interactions in the atmosphere that may aid in the recovery of the stratospheric ozone layer.

"Just as ozone can be harmful at ground level but beneficial in the stratosphere, methane and other ozone precursors exhibit similar dual characteristics," said Xie Fei, a professor at Beijing Normal University.

"Understanding these dual effects is critical for predicting future ozone recovery and its implications for climate," he added.

The research findings indicate that increasing methane emissions could have a particularly significant positive effect on ozone recovery in both the Arctic and Antarctic regions.