Azerbaijan, North Macedonia eye stronger energy, strategic ties

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties, with a focus on energy cooperation, economic partnerships, and cultural diplomacy.

Welcoming Siljanovska-Davkova in Baku, Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's growing role as a strategic energy partner for Europe, according to the state-run AZERTAC news agency.

"Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 12 countries, 10 of which are European nations. Last year, we supplied 25 billion cubic meters of gas to foreign markets, and we stand ready to expand these supplies," AZERYAC quoted Aliyev as saying.

"The Declaration on Strategic Partnership in Energy, signed between Azerbaijan and the EU in Baku three years ago, is a clear testament to our role in ensuring Europe's energy security," he said, underlining Europe's increasing demand for Azerbaijani gas.

He noted that Azerbaijan has started supplying gas to North Macedonia, marking a significant step in bilateral cooperation.

For her part, Siljanovska-Davkova praised Azerbaijan's contributions to the global energy market and expressed her country's eagerness to deepen cooperation.

"Azerbaijan is not only a crucial player in geopolitics but is also becoming an increasingly attractive partner in natural gas and renewable energy, which small countries like ours need," she said.

She also called for removing visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders, describing it as a necessary step to strengthen bilateral relations.

"I think this situation does not reflect well on either North Macedonia or Azerbaijan. Ending this requirement will foster closer ties between our peoples," Siljanovska-Davkova said.

The North Macedonian president expressed confidence in further cooperation, particularly in trade, education, and tourism.

"Azerbaijan is stunning even from the air, and when you see it up close, it is mesmerizing. Tourism is another area where we can build strong partnerships," she said.

Siljanovska-Davkova advocated for a formal strategic cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan.

"Similar agreements have been signed with other regional countries, and I see no obstacles to signing one with Azerbaijan," she said.

Her visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia.





