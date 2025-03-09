Chinese scientists discover 6 new genera of Antarctic bacteria

Chinese scientists have identified and published six new genera and seven new species of Antarctic bacteria, state media reported on Sunday.

Researchers from the Polar Research Institute of China (PRIC) made the discoveries through the analysis of Antarctic samples collected during multiple voyages, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The PRIC has "successfully" standardized the preservation of more than 3,500 strains of polar microorganisms, accumulating nearly 30,000 samples across 185 genera, according to China's 41st Antarctic expedition team.

This extensive collection, according to the expedition team, provides a solid theoretical foundation for the future exploration and utilization of new polar microbial resources.

Shaped by long-term geographic isolation, the unique ecosystems of the south and north poles, remain pristine and host a wealth of novel microbial strains.

These microorganisms represent a valuable resource for studying biological genetics and species diversity.