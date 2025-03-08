Russia says it reclaimed 3 settlements in Kursk region from Ukraine

Russia forces reclaimed three settlements in Kursk, a Russian border region partially captured by Ukraine last year, said the Kremlin on Saturday.

Viktorovka, Nikolayevka, and Staraya Sorochina were retaken in an operation carried out by the Sever (North) group of forces, said a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

The ministry also claimed advances in eastern Ukraine, bordering Russia, saying four Ukrainian settlements had been captured over the past week in the Donetsk region. The ministry said Ukrainian forces suffered losses in personnel and military equipment, including armored vehicles and artillery systems.

Additionally, Russia's air and artillery forces targeted Ukrainian positions in the Sumy region, striking troop concentrations and military equipment depots, the ministry said.

The US stopped intelligence sharing with Ukraine this week, and press reports say this loss is costing Ukraine territory and lives ahead of possible peace talks.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of launching a deadly missile strike on the city center of Dobropillya in the Donetsk region. He said Russian forces fired two ballistic missiles, followed by a second strike that targeted emergency responders at the scene.

"This is a vile and inhumane intimidation tactic often used by the Russians," Zelenskyy said, claiming that 11 people were killed and more than 30 injured.

He added that the attack damaged several residential buildings, an administrative facility, and a fire truck.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to emergency responders working under dangerous conditions and called for increased air defenses and stronger sanctions against Russia. "Everything that helps (Russian President Vladimir) Putin finance the war must collapse," he said.

Moscow's claims could not be independently verified, and Kyiv has not publicly commented on the reported developments in Kursk.

Russia launched its full-scale military operation against Ukraine in February 2022, with ongoing hostilities across multiple frontlines.



