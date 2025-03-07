Turkish foreign minister engages in diplomatic traffic ahead of Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Saudi Arabia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held diplomatic meetings Friday in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Fidan headed to Jeddah to attend the meeting of the OIC as the bloc's members decided to convene to discuss Israeli aggression against Palestinians and proposals to expel them from their land.

No specific details were disclosed about the discussions during the meetings.

Fidan's first notable engagement was with his Egyptian and Kazakh counterparts, Badr Abdelatty and Murat Nurtleu, respectively, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The Turkish minister also met Mohammed Mustafa, the Palestinian prime minister and foreign minister.

Additionally, Fidan met Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan.

The extraordinary session was convened in response to the intensifying Israeli military operation in Palestinian territories, with OIC members coming together to explore ways to address the crisis and formulate a unified response.







