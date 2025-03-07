Israel attack on Iran would cause 'widespread fire' in Mideast: Iran FM

An Israeli attack on Iran would set off a wider conflict in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told AFP on Friday.

"I believe that if an attack on Iran were to take place, this attack could turn into a widespread fire in the region -- not that we will do that," he said in an interview.

"Iran's nuclear programme 'cannot be destroyed' militarily"

Iran's nuclear programme cannot be destroyed in a military attack, Araghchi said in a statement following a threat by Israel.

"Iran's nuclear programme cannot be destroyed through military operations... this is a technology that we have achieved, and the technology is in the brains and cannot be bombed," Araghchi underlined.

No talks with US under 'maximum pressure' policy

Iran will not resume negotiations with the United States on its nuclear programme while President Donald Trump applies his "maximum pressure" policy, FM Araghchi also said.

"We will not enter any direct negotiations with the US so long as they continue their maximum pressure policy and their threats," he said on the sidelines of an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Jeddah.










