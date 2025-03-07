Palestinian displacement 'absolutely unacceptable': Turkish FM Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Friday that plans to displace Palestinians and seize their lands are "absolutely unacceptable."

"Those who seek the displacement of Palestinians and the takeover of Gaza must remember this: the reason we are at this point today is Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands," Fidan said at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Saudi Arabia.

"We must thwart the calls of Israeli extremists who seek the annexation of the West Bank. Similarly, we cannot allow Israel to alter the historical and political status quo of Al-Haram Al-Sharif. As Türkiye, we support the plan adopted in Cairo," he added, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan also highlighted that Muslims face numerous injustices and that Palestinians continue to suffer immensely.

"History will judge us by our actions. We must act in unity to provide greater support to our Palestinian brothers and sisters," said Fidan.

He stressed that first and foremost, "there is no alternative to preserving Palestine's Palestinian and Muslim identity."

The minister underlined the necessity of sending a firm global message that the Gaza Strip is Palestinian land and will remain so.

He also pointed out that recent developments are historically significant for Syria's future, noting that Syrians now have the opportunity to determine their destiny.

Fidan stressed that ensuring stability and security remains a priority based on full central government control and territorial integrity. He added that collective efforts are necessary for Syria to regain its rightful place on the regional and international stage.

He also expressed satisfaction with the decision to readmit Syria as a member to the OIC.







