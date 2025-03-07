Starmer hails ‘historic step forward’ after EU defence talks

British Prime Ministerhas hailed the EU's "historic step forward" as he spoke to leaders after the bloc backed moves to free up hundreds of billions of euros for security.In a phone call with the president of the European Council, the president of the European Commission and the leaders of Canada, Turkey, Norway and Iceland on Friday, Starmer also welcomed the prospect of talks next week in Saudi Arabia after they were confirmed by Volodymyr Zelensky.Issuing a readout of the call, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: "The prime minister applauded the progress the European Union had made at the European Council yesterday, saying it was a historic step forward and another sign of Europe stepping up."Closer collaboration between the European Union, its partners and our combined defence industrial base was vital as Europe stepped up to counter egregious Russian aggression," Starmer added."Updating on the intensive diplomacy between the US, UK, France and Ukraine, the prime minister welcomed the potential for peace talks in Saudi Arabia next week."The leaders also discussed the "coalition of the willing" and looked ahead to the chiefs of defence meeting in Paris on Tuesday. It would be another important moment to drive forward planning, they agreed."The leaders agreed to stay in close touch."On Thursday European leaders had backed new defence spending plans aimed at freeing up billions of euros as the bloc grapples with the prospect of Donald Trump reducing security assistance for Europe.The 27 EU leaders signed off a move to loosen budget restrictions so that willing EU countries can increase their military spending, which could free up around €650 billion ($705 billion).It comes as Trump said he was "strongly considering" sanctions on Russia until a final peace deal is reached.The US president threatened on Friday to place tariffs on Vladimir Putin's country, in response to Russia "absolutely pounding" Ukraine.In a post on TruthSocial, his own social media network, Trump said: "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"Overnight, Trump expressed uncertainty that the US would come to the aid of other countries in the NATO alliance if they do not meet military spending targets.Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have been seeking countries who would be willing to defend a peace deal to join a so-called "coalition of the willing."When asked on Thursday if he was making it US policy that Washington would not defend NATO countries that do not meet military spending targets, Trump said: "Well, I think it's common sense, right? If they don't pay, I'm not going to defend them. No, I'm not going to defend them."Trump also expressed uncertainty that NATO countries would come to Washington's defence if asked.Downing Street played down the comments, noting that Trump had committed to Article 5 of NATO – that member nations come to the defence of other members who are attacked – when he met with Starmer last week.Trump has repeatedly talked about a need for NATO allies to "step up and pull their weight" when it comes to defence spending, the Starmer's official spokesman said."I don't think from what the president said yesterday is any different to what he was saying in his first term in office, and indeed, what he pointed to is the fact that that position that he took in his first term has led to increased defence spending from NATO allies," he said.Earlier this week, Trump paused military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, following his clash with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky in the Oval Office last week.However, negotiations between Kyiv and Washington appear to be getting back on track, as Zelensky confirmed talks will take place in Saudi Arabia next week, after a Trump administration envoy previously said that they were in the works.In London, Downing Street said Zelensky had provided a "good basis" for discussions in Riyadh next week after he set out some possible elements for the first stage of a peace deal and his readiness to move quickly.Zelensky reiterated on Friday that Russia must be forced to stop its attacks as a first step to peace, after Moscow bombarded Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight."And this is something that can be effectively monitored. Silence in the skies – banning the use of missiles, long-range drones and aerial bombs. And silence at sea – a real guarantee of normal navigation," he posted on X."And what we're also working to do is to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for when these talks do start."