Sharaa calls on Alawite insurgents to surrender 'before it's too late'

Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa late on Friday urged insurgents from toppled president Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority to lay down their arms "before it's too late" after clashes in the west of the country killed more than 220 people.

In a speech broadcast on Telegram, the interim president also vowed to "continue to work towards monopolising weapons in the hands of the state, and there will be no more unregulated weapons".