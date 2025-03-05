UN refugee chief urges EU states to 'not overlook humanitarian aid' while boosting defense spending

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Wednesday called on European leaders to safeguard humanitarian aid funding as they consider increasing defense spending.

"An appeal to European leaders from a lifetime humanitarian: as you discuss boosting defense spending, please don't overlook humanitarian aid, which faces devastating cuts," Grandi said on X. "Aid, too, is about keeping your countries safe. Aid promotes stability. And a stable world is a safer world."

His remarks came as EU nations weigh significant boosts to defense budgets amid Russia's war in Ukraine and heightened security concerns.

At the same time, international aid organizations are facing financial shortfalls, forcing them to cut some essential services in hopes of reaching the most vulnerable people.