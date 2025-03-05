LITHUANIAS FORMER TOP DIPLOMAT WARNS RUSSIAS SHADOW FLEET THREATENS EU SECURITY

Russia's use of its shadow fleet to evade EU sanctions is undermining efforts to curb its oil exports, which it then uses to fund its war on Ukraine, according to a former Lithuanian foreign minister.

Gabrielius Landsbergis told Anadolu that the shadow fleet poses significant risks to both Europe's energy security and the environment.

"Russia has successfully circumvented EU sanctions through its shadow fleet, earning billions of euros from oil sales that directly fund its war against Ukraine," he said.

This not only weakens the intended effect of the sanctions but also poses serious environmental hazards, said Landsbergis, whose small country sits between Russia and the Baltic Sea.

"The shadow fleet is made up of aging, uninsured tankers, many of which operate in the fragile Baltic Sea, creating a high risk of environmental disaster," he said.

Landsbergis also criticized European shipowners and companies reportedly selling aging tankers to entities linked to Russia, indirectly supporting its shadow fleet, calling this "a major loophole in the EU's sanctions regime."

"For more than a year, Russia has been able to expand its shadow fleet while the EU failed to adapt its policies accordingly," he said.

He added that the core issue is European policymakers' failure to fully grasp that allowing these ships to operate directly undermines Europe's strategic interests.

"The EU must urgently close this loophole by banning the sale of European vessels to Russian-linked entities and enforcing stricter controls on ship transactions," he said.

Landsbergis, who served as Lithuania's foreign minister from 2020 until last November, stressed the need for concrete measures to curb the shadow fleet's operations.





- TWOFOLD PLAN TO CURB RUSSIA'S RELIANCE ON SHADOW FLEET

He proposed a twofold approach to prevent Russia's continued reliance on the fleet:

First, he stressed the need for comprehensive sanctions on the shadow fleet. All known vessels operating as part of Russia's shadow fleet should be blacklisted, cutting off their access to European ports, insurance, and services, he said.

This would reduce Russia's incentive to expand the fleet, he explained.

Second, he called for a ban on ship sales to Russia. Just as the EU has restricted the sale of other critical equipment to Russia since the start of the war in February 2022, over three years ago, it should also ban the sale of used European tankers to Russian-controlled entities or intermediaries.

Stricter vetting of buyers and ownership structures would help prevent sanctions evasion, he stated.

Landsbergis warned of the long-term geopolitical and economic risks if European enforcement mechanisms remain weak.

"Continued financing of Russia's war, the risk of environmental catastrophe, and the dangerous precedent set for other sanctioned states are all significant threats if the EU fails to act decisively," he warned.

He also issued a stark warning, saying: "If Russia successfully normalizes shadow fleet operations, other sanctioned states, such as Iran or Venezuela, may follow suit, creating a global black market for illicit oil trade and weakening the effectiveness of international sanctions regimes."

His statements came as reports say the US' Trump administration is looking to possibly end sanctions enforcement, which would make European sanctions more important.

- NEW EU SANCTIONS ON SHADOW FLEET

On Feb. 19, EU member states agreed on new sanctions banning aluminum imports from Russia and targeting the Russian shadow fleet.

The new sanctions, the full details of which were not shared, will include a phased ban on the import of Russian aluminum products into the EU and stricter measures targeting crude oil sales.

A total of 73 shadow fleet tankers used by Russia to export crude oil while circumventing restrictions, along with some Russian banks, many individuals, and companies, will be added to the sanctions list.

Russian officials, however, argue that the world is not limited to Western countries and that the "shadow fleet" is no different from other tankers.





