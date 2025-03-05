EU expresses concern over disruption of parliamentary work in Serbia

The EU on Wednesday expressed concern over the disruption of parliamentary work in Serbia.

"We are very concerned by the disruptions of parliamentary work and the violence in the Serbian parliament. The parliament must be the place for democratic debate in the interest of all citizens, and must fully play its role," said EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos on X.

Maintaining that recent developments in Serbia targeting civil society organizations are very worrying, he added: "We have been consistently calling for de-escalation of tensions, by establishing conditions for an inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders, including political actors, institutions and members of civil society to address reforms necessary for Serbia's EU future."

Three lawmakers were injured Tuesday during a clash between opposition and ruling party members in Serbia's parliament, according to Radio Television of Serbia (RTS).

Parliament President Ana Brnabic said an eight-month-pregnant lawmaker was injured, and another suffered serious injuries after being pepper-sprayed and hit with a bottle.

Another lawmaker, allegedly struck by a stun grenade, suffered a stroke and is in critical condition.

Tensions escalated when opposition lawmakers attempted to approach Brnabic but were stopped by security following the adoption of an agenda during a session to discuss the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and a law on higher education.

Opposition members then lit torches and threw smoke bombs, filling the assembly hall with red, black, and white smoke, while MPs threw water bottles and egg cartons and used pepper spray, causing further chaos.

Two lawmakers reportedly submitted their resignations following the incident.





