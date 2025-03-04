Zelensky says he regrets meeting in White House 'did not go the way it was supposed to be'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday expressed regret to US President Donald Trump over their contentious meeting last week at the White House, saying that it had not gone as planned.

On X, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's willingness to begin negotiations with Russia as soon as possible to resolve the conflict, which just entered its fourth year.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right," he wrote. "We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive."

Zelensky added that he and his team stand ready to work "under Trump's strong leadership."

Outlining initial steps to end the Ukraine war, Zelensky proposed the release of prisoners, a "truce in the sky"-banning missile strikes, long-range drones, and bombings of energy and civilian infrastructure-as well as an immediate "truce at sea."

He also expressed gratitude for US support, citing a key piece of its military aid: "And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this."

On possible agreements on minerals and security, Zelensky affirmed Ukraine's readiness to sign them at "any time and in any convenient format."

On Monday, Trump ordered a "pause" in US military aid to Ukraine in the wake of last week's meeting.