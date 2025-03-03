Trump to add 5 cryptocurrencies to strategic reserve

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that five cryptocurrencies will be added to the country's strategic reserves.

Five cryptocurrencies are Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC), he explained on the social media platform Truth.

Mentioning his promise before the US presidential election last year, he said: "I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World."

Last year, he pledged the US will be the "crypto capital" of the planet and said: "If crypto is going to define the future, I want it mined, minted and made in the USA. It is not going to be made anywhere else."

Trump said on Monday that with five cryptocurrencies, other valuable ones will also be the heart of the reserve.

Meanwhile, the White House will host its first cryptocurrency summit next Friday.





- CRYPTOCURRENCIES SOAR

Following Trump's announcement, the value of five cryptocurrencies posted significant increases.

Bitcoin's price rose by 6.85% during the last 24-hour period, and Ethereum soared by 4.7%.

Ripple gained 14% and Solana 11.15%, while Cardano jumped by 43.58%.





