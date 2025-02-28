PA warns of Israeli efforts to impose 'new reality' at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

The Palestinian Presidency on Friday warned of Israeli attempts to impose a "new reality" at Al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied East Jerusalem, during Ramadan, amid measures to restrict worshippers' access to the mosque.

Most Arab countries, including Palestine, declared Saturday the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan after sighting the crescent moon.

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine stated that "the occupation's announcement of doubling its repressive measures during Ramadan, including limiting the number of worshippers and issuing expulsion orders, aims to empty Al-Aqsa Mosque, isolate it from its Palestinian surroundings."

It added that the repressive measures by Israel come as part of "its Judaization project for Jerusalem and its holy sites."

The committee urged "the Arab and Islamic nations, international institutions, and churches worldwide to take responsibility for stopping the aggression, ending the occupation ... and protecting the future of our people, their land, and their holy sites."

As almost every year during Ramadan, Israeli authorities impose restrictions on Palestinians, limiting their access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, said Sunday that police will not allow Palestinians released from jails in recent weeks to enter the flashpoint site during the Muslim holy month.

KAN said police would deploy 3,000 personnel every day at checkpoints leading to East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month.

It said police recommended granting only 10,000 permits to Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan. Permits will be given to men older than 55 and women older than 50, said KAN.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

The International Court of Justice declared in July that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.