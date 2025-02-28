Magnitude-5.5 earthquake strikes Nepal

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal early Friday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake hit 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) south of Kodari at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Nepal's authorities have not issued any tsunami warnings, and there have been no reports of significant aftershocks.

Tremors were felt in surrounding areas, prompting concern among residents.

Nepal, located in a seismically active region along the Himalayan fault line, is prone to earthquakes due to the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

The country has experienced several devastating quakes in the past, including a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015, which caused widespread destruction and loss of life.



