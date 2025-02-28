News World Bayern win 3-1 in Stuttgart to extend Bundesliga lead

Bayern win 3-1 in Stuttgart to extend Bundesliga lead

Bayern Munich demonstrated their resilience on Friday, staging a comeback to secure a 3-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart.

DPA WORLD Published March 01,2025 Subscribe

Bayern Munich claimed a 3-1 comeback victory at VfB Stuttgart on Friday to go 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and boost morale for next week's Champions League date with Bayer Leverkusen.



Michael Olise in the 45th, Leon Goretzka in the 64th and substitute Kingsley Coman in the 90th overturned Stuttgart's lead from Angelo Stiller in the 34th.



Bayern's second and third were gifts of sorts. Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel first played the ball to Stiller who couldn't control it under pressure from Goretzka, and Coman then stole the ball from Josha Vagnoman and hit the empty net from a distance.



Bayern increased their big lead over title holders Leverkusen, who can reduce it to eight points again if they win at third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.



Bayern host Leverkusen on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie, with the return leg six days later.



Last season's runners-up Stuttgart remain seventh. They have garnered only four points from the last six games and lost at home for the third time in a row.











