Trump says not to remember branding Zelensky a 'dictator'

Published February 27,2025

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not remember branding Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator."



Asked about the remark he made in a post on his social media site Truth Social this month, Trump said: "Did I say that? I can't believe I said that. Next question, please go ahead."



Trump said he was able to "get along with both" Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



He added: "I have a very good relationship with President Putin. I think I have a very good relationship with President Zelensky."



Zelensky is due to visit Trump at the White House on Friday.











