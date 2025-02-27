Trump says not to remember branding Zelensky a 'dictator'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not remember branding Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'dictator.' Asked about the remark he made in a post on his social media site Truth Social this month, Trump said: 'Did I say that? I can't believe I said that. Next question, please go ahead.' Trump said he was able to 'get along with both' Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added: 'I have a very good relationship with President Putin. I think I have a very good relationship with President Zelensky.' Zelensky is due to visit Trump at the White House on Friday.