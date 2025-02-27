Russian, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss Gaza ceasefire

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty over phone on Thursday.

"During the conversation, there was a constructive exchange of views on pressing regional issues, with a focus on the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement emphasized the need to intensify international efforts to ensure the continued implementation of the three-phased ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, facilitate detainee exchanges, and expand humanitarian aid deliveries to residents of the enclave.

Lavrov also shared Russia's assessments of the latest developments in the Ukrainian conflict.

"The ministers also reviewed promising projects and avenues for further strengthening the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Egypt. They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining a trusting political dialogue, expanding trade, economic, and humanitarian ties, and enhancing coordination within the UN," the ministry said.

Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli captives in exchange for over 600 Palestinian prisoners in the final planned exchange of the ceasefire's first phase, which ends this weekend.

In the second phase, Hamas is supposed to release all the remaining hostages, in exchange for hundreds more prisoners, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent end to the fighting.