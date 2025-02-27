Russian delegation arrives at US Consulate General residence in Istanbul

As part of efforts to normalize relations between Washington and Moscow, a Russian delegation arrived at the US Consulate General residence in Istanbul for a meeting to discuss operation of their respective embassies.

The Russian delegation reached the residence in Istanbul at 09.50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Ministry sources had confirmed on Wednesday that the meeting would take place.

"We announced that our diplomats and high-level experts would meet and consider the systemic problems that had accumulated as a result of the illegal activities of the previous (US) administration to create artificial obstacles to the activities of the Russian Embassy, to which we naturally reciprocated and also created uncomfortable conditions for the work of the American Embassy in Moscow," Lavrov had said at a press briefing in Doha, Qatar.

The first meeting between the two countries' delegations was held on Feb. 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss bilateral relations and efforts to end the now over three-year-long war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Türkiye has reiterated its readiness to fully support peace efforts, including hosting negotiations between the two sides.