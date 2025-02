Iraq's Kurdistan regional president Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday welcomed jailed PKK founder Abdullah Öcalan's call for the bloody-minded terrorist group to lay down its weapons and dissolve.

"We warmly welcome Öcalan's message... and we call on the PKK to adhere to and implement this message," Barzani said on X. "We in the Kurdistan region fully support the peace process," he added, offering his support to ensure its success.