An internal probe into Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack released on Thursday acknowledged the Israeli military's "complete failure" to prevent the assault, which killed hundreds of Israelis, a military official said.

"October 7 was a complete failure, the IDF (military) failed in fulfilling its mission to protect Israeli civilians," the official said on condition of anonymity, adding: "Too many died that day asking themselves in their hearts or out loud, where was the IDF."