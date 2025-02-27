ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting accepts Türkiye, Germany as observers

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting accepted Türkiye and Germany on Wednesday as observers for the 2024-2027 period.

Both countries will become observers under the Expert Working Group Observer Program of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus.

"Today, we are grateful to all and thankful that under this ASEAN chairmanship, it appears that everyone agrees, meaning there is consensus to accept Germany and Türkiye as observers in the ADMM observer program," Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin told reporters after chairing the retreat, according to state news agency Bernama.

More than 150 delegates from ASEAN member states participated in the retreat held in Penang, Malaysia, planned as part of Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability."

ASEAN is an international intergovernmental organization consisting of Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia.