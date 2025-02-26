Russia says it reclaimed 2 Kursk villages from Ukraine

Russia claimed on Wednesday that its forces had recaptured the villages of Orlovka and Pogrebki, which were taken by Ukraine during last year's incursion.

According to the Defense Ministry, the villages were brought back under Russian control following an operation by the Sever (North) group of forces.

The ministry also reported launching a coordinated overnight strike on 139 targets using precision weapons and drones, aiming at Ukrainian military airfields, drone storage sites, and temporary deployments of Ukraine's armed forces.

In response, Ukraine carried out a large-scale drone attack, the ministry said, noting that Russian forces shot down 185 drones, five French-made Hammer guided bombs, and 19 Czech-made Vampire rockets.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.