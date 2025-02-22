Donald Trump: I am trying to get Ukraine aid 'money back'

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was trying to get money back for the billions of dollars sent to support Ukraine's war against Russia, as Washington and Kyiv negotiate a mineral resources deal.

"I'm trying to get the money back, or secured," Trump said.



"I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up. We're asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get."



Trump said the United States is close to an agreement with Ukraine on sharing revenue from Ukrainian minerals as part of efforts to end the Ukraine war.



"I think we're pretty close to a deal," Trump told a gathering of conservatives in National Harbor, Maryland, on the outskirts of Washington.



