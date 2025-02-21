Russian, Uzbek presidents mark significant increase in bilateral trade turnover

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted a significant increase in the bilateral trade turnover during a phone call on Friday, the Kremlin reported.

According to a statement, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum of bilateral cooperation, which continues to develop actively across all sectors.

"There has been a substantial rise in trade turnover, the successful implementation of major joint projects in energy and industrial cooperation, and productive engagements between regional authorities," the statement noted.

Putin and Mirziyoyev reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance, as well as enhancing cooperation between their governments, relevant ministries, and departments.





