Russia, India reaffirm strong ties during G20 foreign ministers’ meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, February 20, 2025. (REUTERS)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met on Thursday on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, to reaffirm their strong bilateral diplomatic and strategic partnership.

The ministers praised the high level of dialogue and practical cooperation between their countries, emphasizing ongoing efforts to strengthen ties in various sectors, according to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

They confirmed plans to further advance bilateral cooperation based on agreements made during meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow and Kazan last year.

Lavrov and Jaishankar also discussed the roadmap for upcoming political contacts, including a planned Russia-India summit in 2024, the ministry said.

The foreign ministers agreed to coordinate a series of meetings in preparation for the high-level talks.

Regional security was a key focus of the meeting, with both sides exchanging views on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and Eurasian security challenges.

They also reviewed developments within major multilateral organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, where both nations play influential roles.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine was also discussed, with ministers sharing perspectives on how different countries are handling the crisis.

Lavrov briefed Jaishankar on the outcomes of his recent talks with US officials in Riyadh, providing insights into Moscow's latest diplomatic engagements.