Canadian premier takes jab at Trump after hockey triumph against US

Taking a jab at President Donald Trump following a win against the US in a hockey game on Thursday, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "You can't take our country."

"You can't take our country — and you can't take our game," Trudeau said on X on Friday, referencing Trump's earlier remark suggesting Canada could become the "51st state" of the US.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump said Canada "will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State" due to "FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY."

Ahead of the game, Trump also called Trudeau "governor" and invited him to watch the match together.

Trump's recent comments on Canada sparked backlash, with Canadian fans booing the US national anthem during the game.

Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal in overtime for Canada, bringing a 3-2 victory over Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game.