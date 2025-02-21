Apple pulls advanced data protection in UK after government demands user data access

The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium November 28, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Apple on Friday announced it will remove its highest level of data security, Advanced Data Protection (ADP), for users in the UK following government demands for access to encrypted user data.

The decision, described by Apple as "gravely disappointing," means that UK customers will no longer be able to activate the feature, which provides end-to-end encryption for data stored in iCloud.

Existing users who have already enabled the feature will see it disabled at a later date, though Apple has not specified when.

The move follows a demand from the UK Home Office earlier this month under the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), which requires companies to provide user data to law enforcement agencies when requested.

Apple did not comment on the government's notice at the time but has long opposed creating a "backdoor" in its encryption services, arguing that doing so would undermine user security and could be exploited by cybercriminals.

In a statement, Apple expressed disappointment that ADP would no longer be available to British customers but reaffirmed its commitment to strong security measures elsewhere.

"As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products, and we never will," Apple said.

The company reiterated that end-to-end encryption is more important than ever, suggesting it hopes to offer the service again in the UK in the future.

UK GOVERNMENT FACES BACKLASH OVER 'WEAKENED SECURITY'



According to the BBC, the Home Office declined to confirm or deny whether it had issued a legal order to Apple but defended the government's approach.

"We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices," it said in a statement.

It remains unclear whether Apple's decision to remove ADP solely in the UK will satisfy US concerns, as the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) order applies worldwide and ADP will continue to operate in other countries.

Apple's decision comes amid increasing tensions between the US tech sector and foreign governments seeking to impose stricter regulations.

At the AI Action Summit in Paris earlier this month, US Vice President JD Vance signaled the Trump administration's opposition to such measures, stating that the US was "troubled" by reports of foreign governments attempting to exert more control over American tech firms.

"The Trump administration is troubled by reports that some foreign governments are considering tightening the screws on US tech companies with international footprints," Vance said.