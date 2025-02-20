 Contact Us
News World Ukraine's military spy chief says ceasefire possible in 2025

Ukraine's military spy chief says ceasefire possible in 2025

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence, believes a ceasefire in the war with Russia could be possible this year, citing the presence of key factors, though Ukrainian officials remain wary, fearing it would allow Russia to rearm. The prospect of a ceasefire has gained traction amid growing concerns over fast-moving diplomacy involving Donald Trump’s potential influence.

Reuters WORLD
Published February 20,2025
Subscribe
UKRAINES MILITARY SPY CHIEF SAYS CEASEFIRE POSSIBLE IN 2025

The head of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov, believes a ceasefire in the war with Russia could happen this year.

"I think it is going to happen. There are most of the components for it to happen," Budanov said in a YouTube interview with journalist Eynulla Fatullayev.

He gave no details. Ukrainian officials largely dismiss the idea of a ceasefire, warning it will only give Russia time to rearm and prepare for further aggression.

"How long it will be, how effective it will be - is another question," Budanov added.

Discussions about a possible ceasefire intensified after Donald Trump, who promised a quick end to the war, returned to the White House for his second presidential term.

Fast-moving diplomacy on Ukraine, beginning with a Trump call with Russian President Vladimir Putin a week ago, has triggered alarm in Kyiv and other European capitals.

They fear the two leaders could cut a quick deal that ignores Europe's security interests, rewards Moscow for its invasion and leaves Putin free to threaten Ukraine or other countries in the future.