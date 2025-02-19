News World Vatican says Pope Francis is in 'stable' condition

Vatican says Pope Francis is in 'stable' condition

The Vatican has provided an update on Pope Francis' health, confirming that his condition remains stable following a diagnosis of pneumonia.

DPA WORLD Published February 20,2025 Subscribe

The Vatican said on Wednesday evening that Pope Francis' condition was "stable" despite his pneumonia diagnosis.



The blood tests evaluated by the pope's medical team showed a "slight improvement," especially in terms of inflammation, a spokesman for the Holy See said.



The 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Friday after falling ill with bronchitis.



On Tuesday, Francis was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, meaning both lungs are inflamed.



In its latest update on his health, the Vatican also reported that Francis had, as usual, read the newspaper during the day and done some work with his closest colleagues.



It is still unclear how long the pope will need to be treated in hospital. Pneumonia is considered dangerous for elderly people, partly because of the risk of other organs being affected. It can be life-threatening, especially at an advanced age and with various pre-existing conditions.



The pontiff's health has been in decline for some time. For years he has used a cane or a wheelchair to get around due to knee pain that has limited his mobility.



He has long endured respiratory challenges. Part of his right lung has been missing since his youth, and he has been known to suffer from bouts of influenza and bronchitis.



Catholic leaders called upon the faithful to pray for Pope Francis in Italy and his native Argentina on Wednesday.



"As we entrust the work of doctors and medical staff to the Lord, we embrace the Holy Father with affection," Italian bishops wrote in a statement, adding that all church communities in Italy are invited to support him "in this moment of suffering in prayer."



The Archbishop of Buenos Aires, José Ignacio García Cuerva, offered to hold special masses on Wednesday.



"In this way, we express our love for Pope Francis and ask God to strengthen him in his health and support him in the exercise of the office entrusted to him," he said in a letter dated Monday.



The influential patriarch of Venice, Francesco Moraglia, urged the faithful of his diocese to pray for the pope "at every opportunity."



Referring to his health condition, Moraglia spoke of a "delicate situation." He stressed that Francis must feel the "closeness" of the faithful right now.



Francis has expressed his gratitude in writing from the hospital for all the prayers and good wishes he had received for his recovery.













